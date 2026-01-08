No. 25-4-08729-5 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington County of King

In Re Estate of: PENNY L. SCOTT Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. The personal representative named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at their respective addresses stated below a copy ofthe claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented

within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 8, 2026

Jeffrey Scott

7312 52nd Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 595-4392

Matt Kunz, attorney for PR

1900 W Nickerson Street, STE 217

Seattle, WA 98119

206.632.0085

IDX-1024900

January 8, 15, 22, 2026