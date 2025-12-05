NO. 25-4-08072-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW- 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of:

DAVID B. KELTNER,

Deceased.

KIMBERLEE BOYLE has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication of Notice

to Creditors in Pierce County: December 5, 2025

Name of Personal Representative: Kimberlee Boyle

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Marcia H. Cho, WSBA #57243 of

Inslee, Best, Doezie & Ryder, P.S.

Address for Mailing or Service: Marcia H. Cho

Inslee, Best, Doezie & Ryder, P.S.

Skyline Tower, Suite 1500

10900 NE 4th Street

Bellevue, Washington 98004

Court of probate proceedings

and Cause number: King County Superior Court

25-4-08072-0 SEA

IDX-1023556

December 5, 12, 19, 2025