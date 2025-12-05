NO. 25-4-08072-0 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW- 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In the Matter of the Estate of:
DAVID B. KELTNER,
Deceased.
KIMBERLEE BOYLE has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication of Notice
to Creditors in Pierce County: December 5, 2025
Name of Personal Representative: Kimberlee Boyle
Attorney for the Personal Representative: Marcia H. Cho, WSBA #57243 of
Inslee, Best, Doezie & Ryder, P.S.
Address for Mailing or Service: Marcia H. Cho
Inslee, Best, Doezie & Ryder, P.S.
Skyline Tower, Suite 1500
10900 NE 4th Street
Bellevue, Washington 98004
Court of probate proceedings
and Cause number: King County Superior Court
25-4-08072-0 SEA
December 5, 12, 19, 2025