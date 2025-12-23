NO. 25-4-07997-7SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY IN PROBATE

ESTATE OF

JAMES PAUL JOHNSON, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below have been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to a Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 23, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Michaela N. Johnson

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Seth N. Lubin, WSBA #46799

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Evergreen Law Firm LLP 14205 SE 36th Street, Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98006

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS/ CAUSE NUMBER:

25-4-07997-7SEA

IDX-1024351

December 23, 30, 2025, January 6, 2026