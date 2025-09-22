No. 25-4-05853-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In re the:

ESTATE OF JAYME DEAN

MARQUIS,

Deceased.

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below, DIANA LYNNE CARVETH, has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

County of Residence on

date of death:

Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication:

Tacoma Daily Index

909 S. 336 St., Ste. 105

Federal Way, WA 98003

Date of First Publication:

September 22, 2025

Personal Representative:

Dianna Lynne Carveth

Attorney and Resident Agent for

the Personal Representative:

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nowakowski Legal PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE, Suite 202

Redmond, WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court,

State of Washington

Cause Number:25-4-05853-0 SEA

IDX-1019987

September 22, 29, October 6, 2025