No.25-4-05837-6 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Joann Whitmore Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court.

The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

August 26th 2025

Personal Representative:

Steven Whitmore

Address for Mailing or Service:

20606 132nd Ave E Graham WA 98338

August 26, September 2, 9, 2025