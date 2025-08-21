NO. 25-4-05232-7 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING IN PROBATE

In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM A. WURSTER, JR., Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney, Rochelle L. Haller of Fox Rothschild LLP, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with Court Clerk:

August 19, 2025

Date of First Publication:

August 21, 2025

/s/ J.J.A. WURSTER

J.J.A. WURSTER (also known as Jonnae Giannik

Wurster, Judy Jo Ann Giannik, Judy Jo Ann Wurster and J.J.A. Giannik Wurster)

Fox Rothschild LLP

Attention: Rochelle L. Haller Suite 4400, 1001 Fourth Avenue

Seattle, Washington 98154-1192

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court Cause No. 25-4-05232-7 SEA IDX-1018502

August 21, 28 and September 4, 2025