NO. 25-4-02984-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Estate of MICHAEL GARY WESTNEDGE,

Deceased.

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of filing copy of notice to creditors 12/18/25

Date of First Publication: December 22, 2025

/s/ LINDSAY CHRISTINE

WESTNEDGE

Personal Represenative

Law Offices of Timothy Acker, PLLC

4423 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW, Suite 210 Gig Harbor, WA 98335 253.851.0012

IDX-1024378

December 22, 29, 2025, January 5, 2026