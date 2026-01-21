NO. 25-4-02970-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

ESTATE OF:

GARY A. DUBOIS,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ Attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the Notice to the Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: JANUARY 21, 2026

Co-Personal Representatives: SUZANNE M. KELSOE, and

JOSHUA C. STANLEY

Attorney for the Personal Representative: DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

Address for Mailing or Service: 1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Pierce County Superior Court Cause Number: 25-4-02970-3

/s/ Suzanne M. Kelsoe

SUZANNE M. KELSOE,

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Joshua C. Stanley

JOSHUA C. STANLEY,

Co-Personal Representative

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES,

PLLC

/s/ David C. Hammermaster

DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, WSBA #22267

1207 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX-1025387

January 21, 28, February 4, 2026