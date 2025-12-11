No. 25-4-02900-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CONNIE KIM VAN DYKE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim in accordance with RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing the claim to the Personal Representative at the address below. A claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred (RCW 11.40.051), except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.060. This bar applies to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 11, 2025

Personal Representative:

Joshua Paul Van Dyke

4922 N 25th St

Tacoma, WA 98406

IDX-1023849

December 11, 18, 24, 2025