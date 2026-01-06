No. 25-4-02895-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE ESTATE OF

MARY KOETA IMHOF,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Offices of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501. Date of First Publication: January 6, 2026 Administrator: RONDA MYHRE Attorneys for Administrator: Kira M. Rubel

Maura S. McCoy

Address for Mailing or Service: The Harbor Law Group

8811 N. Harborview Dr. Ste. B

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

(253) 358-2215

Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No.: 25-4-02895-2

Dated this 2nd day of January, 2026.

HARBOR LAW GROUP

By: /s/ Kira M. Rubel Kira M. Rubel, WSBA 51691

Maura S. McCoy,

WSBA No. 48070

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-1024774

January 6, 13, 20, 2026