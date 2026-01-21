No. 25-4-02651-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

Darrell Wayne Kimball, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

January 21, 2026 Administrator: Dennis H. Kimball

Attorney for Administrator SARAH JORDAN,

WSBA #43848

Address for Mailing or Service:

Attn: Sarah Jordan

Jordan Law Firm pllc

600 Main St., Suite F

Edmonds, WA 98020

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Snohomish County Superior Court

No. 25-4-02651-31

January 21, 28, February 4, 2025