NO. 25-4-02584-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY In re: the Estate of: BARBARA J. BROCKOB, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to both the Personal Representative’s attorney and the appointed registered agent for service of process at the addresses stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed a notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

November 6, 2025

Personal Representative: Barbara Mays

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

Peter Kram of Kram & Wooster

Address for mailing or service:

c/o Peter Kram

Kram & Wooster

1901 South “I” Street,

Tacoma, WA 98405

DATED this 4th day of November, 2025

/s/ Peter Kram, WSBA 7436

Attorney for Estate of Barbara Brockob

IDX-1022299

November 6, 13, 20, 2025