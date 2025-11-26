No. 25-4-02505-8
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL
PROPERTY IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
RANDY L. FEASTER
Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated November 24, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:
Lot 7, Block 6, Southgate Third Addition, according to plat recorded in Book 17 of Plats at page 80.
Tax Parcel No. 0320272111
An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $290,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than December 8, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 11, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.
DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 25 day of November , 2025.
/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative
Tuell & Young, P.S.
Attorneys for Estate
1457 S. Union Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
253-759-0070
IDX-1023244
November 26, 2025