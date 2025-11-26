No. 25-4-02505-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

RANDY L. FEASTER

Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated November 24, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Lot 7, Block 6, Southgate Third Addition, according to plat recorded in Book 17 of Plats at page 80.

Tax Parcel No. 0320272111

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $290,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than December 8, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 11, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 25 day of November , 2025.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-1023244

November 26, 2025