No. 25-4-02463-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE State of Washington for PIERCE County

Estate of NEAL SNIDER, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal represen­tative or the personal representa­tive’s attorney at the address stat­ed below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be pre­sented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal rep­resentative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise pro­vided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the dece­dent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: 11/21/25

Personal Representative: NANCY MORROW. 1021 E 30TH ST TACOMA, WA 98404. 253-312-7203.

IDX-1023018

November 21, 26, December 5, 2025