No. 25-4-02419-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

GAYLE ADAMS,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW Section 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW Section 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW Section 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 15, 2025

Personal Representative: s/ Rick Adams

Attorney for Personal

Representative: Lisa A. Kremer, WSBA #40832

Address for Mailing or Service: VANDEBERG JOHNSON

GANDARA PS

Attorneys for Personal Representative

1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1900

Tacoma, WA 98402-4391

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 25-4-02419-1

IDX-1021134

October 15, 22, 29, 2025