NO. 25-4-02417-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR SPOKANE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

MARK LIDSTROM,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 4, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: JOE HEGNA

ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S.

By DAVID P. WEBSTER

WSBA # 41047

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE

DAVID P. WEBSTER

Lukins & Annis, P.S.

717 W. Sprague Ave., Suite 1600

Spokane, WA 99201-0466

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS & CAUSE NO.:

Superior Court, Spokane, Washington

Cause No. 25-4-02417-32

IDX-1023489

December 4, 11, 18, 2025