No. 25-4-02404-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of:

ELIZABETH LORRAINE FRICK,

Deceased.

ATTENTION ALL CREDITORS TO THE ESTATE OF FRICK:

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 26, 2025

Personal Representative: Karen L. Kuhne

Address: 8208 34th Ave E

Tacoma, WA 98443

DATED this 21st day of November, 2025.

/s/ David R. Shelvey, WSBA # 53834

Attorney for the Estate of Frick

DECLARATION OF MAILING

I, David R. Shelvey, declares as follows:

That on November 21, 2025, I placed in the mail at the United States Post Office located in Sumner, Pierce County, Washington, a true and correct copy of this Notice of Creditors, postage prepaid, First Class Priority Mail to the following address:

Office of Financial Recovery

Attn: Estate Recovery Unit

PO Box 9501

Olympia, WA 98507-9501

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington that the facts I have provided on this form are true.

DATED this 21st day of November, 2025.

/s/ David R. Shelvey

IDX-1023180

November 26, December 3, 10, 2025