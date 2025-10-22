NO. 25-4-02385-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY

OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: MARY A CONRAD, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1)Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2)Four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 22, 2025

Personal Representative:

Troy Conrad

Address for Mailing or Service:

1515 103rd St E,

Tacoma WA 98445 (253-988-6545)

IDX-1021514

October 22, 29, November 5, 2025