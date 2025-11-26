No. 25-4-02306-3

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

THOMAS M. RUCKMAN

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated November 25th, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Beginning at a point 153.86 feet south of the northwest corner of Block 1, Golden Rod First Addition to Tacoma, Washington, according to plat recorded in Book 10 of Plats at page 102, said point being the southeast corner of the north half of the northeast quarter 0f the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 3 East of the Willamette Meridian; thence West along the said subdivision line 107.9 feet to the east line of “L” Street; thence south along said east line to a point 308.78 feet south of the north line of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of said Section; thence east to the west line of said Addition to a point 305.52 feet south of the north line of said subdivision; thence along said west line north to beginning.

Tax Parcel No. 7765300970

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $295,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than December 8, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 7, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 25th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee,

Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-1023245

November 26, 2025