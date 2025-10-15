NO. 25-4-02282-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF VIVIAN MARIE DENSMORE, Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: OCTOBER 15, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: ROSE M. LANDRY

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE: Deborah J. Jameson for Neil & Neil, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408-7626

PROBATE PROCEEDINGS FILE IN STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR COURT, PIERCE COUNTY CAUSE NO: 25-4-02282-2 ROSE LANDRY

Personal Representative DEBORAH J. JAMESON WSBA #28261

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1020855

October 15, 22, 29, 2025