No. 25-4-02271-7

Probate Notice to Creditors

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

(Filed in County Clerk’s Office, Sep 16, 2025 Pierce County, Washington In the matter of the estate of John H. Kaelberer, Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as a personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 1.40.020(1)(c), formally (3); or (2) four months after the first date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 1.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Personal Representative: Eric V. Kaelberer

Attorney for Personal Representative: N/A

Address for Mailing or Service:

Mailing:

Eric V. Kaelberer

6909 Quail Place, Unit B

Carlsbad, CA 92009-4125

Service: Mary J. Moulton

3728 70th Ave. Ct. West

University Place, WA 98466

IDX-1020199

September 25, October 2, 9, 2025