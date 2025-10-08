NO: 25-4-02238-5
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
KARIN ASPLUND,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented by the later of: (1) thirty days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051
and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: October 8, 2025
Personal Representative: Lesley J. Fleming
Address for Personal Service
and by Mail: 1403 S. Lewis Road, Tacoma, WA 98465
Court of Probate Proceedings
and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court for
the State of Washington, Cause No. 25-4-02238-5.
DATED this 6th day of October, 2025.
Lesley Fleming, Personal Representative
IDX-1020808
October 8, 15, 22, 2025