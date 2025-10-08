NO: 25-4-02238-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

KARIN ASPLUND,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented by the later of: (1) thirty days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051

and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: October 8, 2025

Personal Representative: Lesley J. Fleming

Address for Personal Service

and by Mail: 1403 S. Lewis Road, Tacoma, WA 98465

Court of Probate Proceedings

and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court for

the State of Washington, Cause No. 25-4-02238-5.

DATED this 6th day of October, 2025.

Lesley Fleming, Personal Representative

IDX-1020808

October 8, 15, 22, 2025