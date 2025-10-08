NO. 25-4-02226-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

TERRY ANDRE CHARLES JR.,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims otherwise against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2025

/s/ Jessica Ann Stewart

CONNELLY LAW OFFICES, PLLC

By /s/ John R. Connelly, Jr.,

WSBA #12183

2301 North 30th Street

Tacoma, WA 98403

(P)(253) 593-5100

Attorney for Petitioner

IDX-1020812

October 8, 15, 22, 2025