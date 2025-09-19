NO. 25-4-02217-2 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 25-4-02217-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
LAURENCE WILLIAM PAQUETTE,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication:
September 19, 2025
Decedent’s Social Security No.: xxx-xx-1878
Personal Representative:
Christopher Paquette
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Mark B. Melter
Address for Mailing or Service: 4701 So. 19th Street, Suite 300
Tacoma, WA 98405
DATED this 11th day of
September, 2025.
RUSH, HANNULA, HARKINS
& KYLER, P.L.L.C.
Attorneys for Estate
By: s/ Mark B. Melter
Mark B. Melter, WSBA #46262
