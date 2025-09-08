NO. 25-4-02139-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

CATHRYN A. FLEMING,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this August 28, 2025

Personal Representative of said Estate LARRY FLEMING

4805 N. Foxglove Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Presented by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ AHMAD F. KHALAF,

WSBA #50090

AMY C. LEWIS,

WSBA #22176

Attorneys for Petitioner

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 8, 2025

IDX-1019340

September 8, 15, 22, 2025