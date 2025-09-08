NO. 25-4-02107-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the matter of the Estate of, KOENIG, LOREN MARTIN,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing: September 3, 2025

Date of first publication: September 8, 2025

/s/ PRESTON L. FOSKEY

BARBARA ANN KOENIG,

Personal Representative

By: PRESTON L. FOSKEY

Attorney for Personal

Representative

c/o PRESTON L. FOSKEY, P.S.

Attorney at Law

8248 East “D” Street

Tacoma, Washington 98404-1042

Telephone: (253) 535-5829

E-Mail: preston@foskeylaw.com

IDX-1019263

September 8, 15, 22, 2025