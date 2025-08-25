No.25-4-02043-9

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF WILLIAM DAVID CLARK,

Deceased.

DAVID ALLEN CLARK, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to the creditors of the decedent above named under RCW 11.42.020. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Clerk of this Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of the appointment and qualification of a personal representative in the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington or of any other person becoming a Notice

Agent. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as of 8:00 a.m. on the date of the filing of this notice with the Clerk, no personal representative of the decedent’s estate had been appointed and qualified and no cause number regarding the decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent by the Clerk of this Court under RCW 11.42.010.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent if the Notice Agent is a resident of the state of Washington upon whom service of all papers may be made; the Non-Probate Resident Agent for the Notice Agent, if any; or the attorneys of record for the Notice Agent at the respective address in the state of Washington listed below, and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE: August 25, 2025

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated 8/11/2025, at Gig Harbor, Washington.

/s/ David Allen Clark

Notice Agent’s Signature

David Allen Clark

Typed / Printed Name

Address:

c/o Jenifer Jewkes

BALLARD SPAHR LLP

1301 2nd Ave, Suite 2800

PO Box 91302

Seattle, Washington 98111-9402

Court of Notice Agent’s oath and Pierce County Superior Court declaration and cause number: Cause No. 25-4-02043-9

ATTORNEY FOR NOTICE AGENT:

Jenifer Jewkes

WSBA No. 50318

BALLARD SPAHR LLP

1301 2nd Ave, Suite 2800

PO Box 91302

Seattle, Washington 98111-9402

Telephone: (206) 223-7000

Facsimile: (206) 223-7107

IDX-1018580

August 25, September 2, 8, 2025