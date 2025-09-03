NO. 25-4-02032-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CLEMENT JOSEPH THOMAS JR.,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 3, 2025 Deceased Date of Birth:

November 19, 1937 Personal Representative:

Jaquelyn Parris-Eastlake

Attorney for Personal Representative: Janta M. Steele Address for Mailing or Service: Puget Sound Estate Law, PLLC 215 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98402

DATED this 18th day of August, 2025.

By: /s/ Jaquelyn Parris-Eastlake

Personal Representative

September 3, 10, 17, 2025