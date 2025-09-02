No. 25-4-01928-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
LAURIE MARION LATHROP,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: August 27, 2025 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
September 2, 2025
PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE:
JOYCE LATHROP
c/o Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel
100 S 9th St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Dated this 27th day of
August, 2025.
EVERGREEN PERSONAL INJURY
COUNSEL /s/ Mark Dietzler
MARK DIETZLER, WSBA 20765
Attorney for Personal Representative
100 South 9th Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
September 2, 9, 16, 2025