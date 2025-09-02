No. 25-4-01928-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

LAURIE MARION LATHROP,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: August 27, 2025 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

September 2, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE:

JOYCE LATHROP

c/o Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel

100 S 9th St

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dated this 27th day of

August, 2025.

EVERGREEN PERSONAL INJURY

COUNSEL /s/ Mark Dietzler

MARK DIETZLER, WSBA 20765

Attorney for Personal Representative

100 South 9th Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1018932

September 2, 9, 16, 2025