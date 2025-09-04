NO. 25-4-01925-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ROCHELLE MARIE WHITE,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 4, 2025

Deceased Date of Birth:

December 3, 1958

Administrator:

Daniel White

Attorney for the Administrator:

Janta M. Steele

Address for Mailing or Service:

Puget Sound Estate Law, PLLC

PO Box 64147

University Place, WA 98464

DATED this 17 day of July, 2025.

By: /s/ Daniel White, Administrator

IDX- 1019181

September 4, 11, 18, 2025