No. 25-4-01852-8 KNTNOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 25-4-01852-8 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Estate of:

GARY LEE HANKS,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Personal Representative’s Oath was filed. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the actual notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 24, 2025

/s/ Michelle Naomi Donaldson

Michelle Naomi Donaldson, Personal Representative c/o Attorney for Personal Representative

Jerrica Pierson Seeger, WSBA No. 44734 612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198 (206) 212-022

IDX-1010921

March 24, 31, April 7, 2025