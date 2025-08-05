No. 25-4-01851-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

BRETT PATRICK RYAN,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: July 31, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 5, 2025

DATED this 31 day of July 2025.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

JUDY CAROL RUSSO

c/o Evergreen Personal Injury

Counsel

100 S. 9th Street

Tacoma, WA 98402 EVERGREEN PERSONAL INJURY

COUNSEL

JAMES W. MCCORMICK WSBA #32898 TIMOTHY CEDER WSBA #56534

MARK DIETZLER WSBA #20765 Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX-1017656

August 5, 12, 19, 2025