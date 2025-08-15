No. 25-4-01816-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

LOUISE MAY POLIZZOTTO, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below Has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate. Any persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative’s attorney of record at the address stated below, a copy of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claim against both the decedent’s

probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 15, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

JOSEPH HENRY POLIZZOTTO

ATTORENY AND AUTHORIZED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR SERVICE OR CLAIMS FOR

PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE JOSEPH POLIZZOTTO:

THOMAS M. ELLINGTON,

ATTORNEY AT LAW, INC. PS. Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service

PO Box 98805

Lakewood, Washington 98496-8805

P: (253) 219-3916, Fax: (253) 244-7750

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-1018289

August 15, 22, 29, 2025