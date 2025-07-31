No.25-4-01790-0

Probate Notice to Creditors

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATES OF:

GARY GLASS AND PATTI LEE GLASS, HUSBAND AND WIFE,

DECEASED.

Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

DATED at Puyallup, Washington, on July 30, 2025.

/s/ Evelyn Duenas Evelyn Duenas /s/ Robert E. Critchfield Robert E. Critchfield,

WSBA # 28919 Of Morton McGoldrick, PLLC

Attorneys for Evelyn Duenas,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

Gary Glass and Patti Lee Glass, husband and wife

Address for Mailing or Service:

Robert E. Critchfield

Morton McGoldrick, PLLC

820 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1017515

July 31, August 7, 14, 2025