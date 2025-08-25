No. 25-4-01768-3

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF ADMINISTRATOR

(RCW 11.40.150)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

KEVIN D. FORDHAM,

Deceased.

On August 8, 2025, the administrator of the Estate of Kevin D. Fordham was removed, and the person named below has been appointed as successor administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the successor administrator at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice to Creditors. Creditors who have already properly filed and served a claim do not need to file a new claim.

Pursuant to RCW 11.40.150, the time between the date of resignation, death, or removal of the former administrator and the date of first publication of this Notice (or, in the case of actual notice to a creditor, the mailing of this Notice to that creditor) is added to the time within which a claim must be presented or a suit on a rejected claim must be filed. However, this does not extend the twenty-four month self-executing bar under RCW 11.50.051. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.60. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Successor Administrator: Chad Horner

Date of First Publication of Notice to Creditors: July 25, 2025

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy and Succession:

August 25, 2025

DATED this 22nd day of August, 2025, at Federal Way, Washington. /s/ Chad Horner Chad Horner, WSBA #27122

CURRAN LAW FIRM, P.S.

33400 9th Avenue S, Suite 120

Federal Way, WA 98003 Telephone: 253-852-2345 Facsimile: 253-852-2030

Email: chorner@curranfirm.com

Administrator Address for Mailing or Service: Curran Law Firm, P.S. 33400 9th Avenue S, Suite 120

Federal Way, WA 98003

IDX-1018701

August 25, September 2, 2025