No. 25-4-01707-6 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

In the RE The Estate of

James Curtis Chapel,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator serves or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCE 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 14, 2025

Lisa C. Sterling

Administrator

Harkiran K. Sekhon, WSBA #: 52962

Attorneys for Administrator Address for Mailing of Service:

Sekhon Law, PLLC

707 South Grady Way, Suite 600,

Renton, Washington 98057

(425) 207-4866

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number:

King County Superior Court

25-4-01707-6 KNT

IDX-1011964

April 14, 21, 28, 2025