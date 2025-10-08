No. 25-4-01704-7

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re Guardianship of Cailyn Rae Nance

Summons Served by Publication

To: Curtis Ray Nance

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is Minor Guardianship Petition.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: October 8, 2025. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out an Objection on this form (check the Objection that matches the Petition):

GDN M 301, Objection to Minor Guardianship

You can get the Objection form and other forms you may need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Objection to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Objection with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave. S, Rm 110, Tacoma WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Objection without one.

Person filing this Summons or their lawyer fills out below:

{ Signature Date

Austin D. Theis, #58594 Print name and WSBA No., if any

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address: 1800 Cooper Point Rd SW Bldg. 18, Olympia WA 98502

Email (if applicable): atheis@gravislaw.com

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-1020723

October 8, 15, 22, 29, November