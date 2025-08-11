NO. 25-4-01681-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

HAYDN MICHAEL REAVES, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 31st day of July, 2025.

/s/ Talleen Foerster, Administrator of the Estate of

Haydn Michael Reaves, Deceased. Name: TALLEEN FOERSTER

Address: 1609 – 12th Avenue SE

Puyallup, Washington 98372

Attorney for the Administrator of the Estate: /s/ GREG S. WEBLEY,

WSBA #12875

Attorney at Law

112 West Meeker

P.O. Box 247

Puyallup, Washington 98371

(253) 841-2382

DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

WITH CLERK OF COURT: AUGUST 5, 2025.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2025.

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 25-4-01681-4

IDX-1017883

August 11, 18, 25, 2025