No. 25-4-01663-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY Estate of: MI SUN LOMBARDO Deceased

The above court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: July 18, 2025

/s/ John Lombardo

Personal Representative

Mailing Address:

1336 SE 15th St.

North Bend, WA 98045

IDX-1016938

July 18, 25, August 1, 2025