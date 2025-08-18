NO. 25-4-01661-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re the Estate of: DOUGLAS R. DICKINSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney, DANIEL N. COOK, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 14 day of August, 2025.

/s/ JOAN BETH ROBINSON,

Administrator

ALLIANCE LAW GROUP, P.S.

5316 Orchard Street West

University Place, WA 98467

(253) 581-0660

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: August 14, 2025

Date of First Publication: August 18, 2025

IDX-1018353

August 18, 25, September 2, 2025