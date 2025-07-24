NO. 25-4-01542-7-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 25-4-01542-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARTHA SHEPPARD-O’CONNOR,

Deceased.

The personal representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as Personal Representatives of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on, or mailing to the Personal Representatives, or the Personal Representatives’ attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or

2. Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to

Creditors with Clerk of Court:

7/23/2025

Date of First Publication:

7/24/2025

TUELL & YOUNG, P.S. Attorney for Estate 1457 S. Union

Tacoma, WA 98405 Telephone: 253-759-0070 /s/ DAWN M. GROW

Personal Representative

c/o 1457 S. Union Ave. Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-1017149

July 24, 31, August 7, 2025