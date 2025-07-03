NO. 25-4-01510-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re the Estate of: CATHERINE I. HERBRAND,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney, DANIEL N. COOK, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 1st day of July, 2025.

/s/ DAVID J. HERBRAND

Personal Representative

ALLIANCE LAW GROUP, P.S.

5316 Orchard Street West

University Place, WA 98467

(253) 581-0660

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: July 1, 2025

Date of First Publication: July 3, 2025

IDX-1016122

July 3, 10, 17, 2025