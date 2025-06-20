NO. 25-4-01442-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030) THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY In Re Estate of Gale P. Royston, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of the estate of the above-named deceased. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present their claims in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to Creditors as provided by RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) within four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

First publication date: June 20, 2025

/s/ Elizabeth P. Royston,

Personal Rep.

11018 – 112th Avenue SW

Tacoma, WA 98498

/s/ Ernest B. Chappel

(WSBA #13451)

Attorney for Personal Representative

6109 – 93rd St SW Lakewood, WA 98499 253-983-1181 IDX-1015438

June 20, 27, July 3, 2025