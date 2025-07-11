No. 25-4-01417-32

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROSALYNN GAY GALLAGHER,

Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-referenced decedent Rosalynn Gay Gallagher (“Decedent”). As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this Notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a personal representative of the Decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the Nonprobate Notice to the Creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: July 11, 2025.

CERTIFICATE

On this 23rd day of June, 2025, the Notice Agent certifies, under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

By: /s/ MIKAEL VIRTA,

Notice Agent

Attn: William O. Etter

Foster Garvey PC

618 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 300

Spokane, WA 99201

Prepared by:

FOSTER GARVEY PC

By: /s/ WILLIAM O. ETTER,

WSBA # 42389

Attorneys for Notice Agent

618 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 300

Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-1016175

July 11, 18, 25, 2025