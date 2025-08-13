No. 25-4-01366-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of: MARY ANN NOBLE, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Estate Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Estate Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Estate Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 13, 2025 Estate Administrator

Print Name: Robert L. Noble Attorneys for Estate Administrator

Keith D. Armstrong, #23795 Address for Mailing or Service: Keith Armstrong

Strong International Law Group

841 174th St. S., Spanaway, WA 98387

(253) 221-0285 Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

PIERCE County Superior Court

No. 25-4-01366-1 County-City Bldg, 930 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 798-7757

IDX-1018119

August 13, 20, 27, 2025