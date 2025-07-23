No. 25-4-01291-6

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re the Guardianship of:

Leyandro Luis Hernandez,

Minor Child.

Petitioner,

Kalloway Abraham

and Respondent,

Fredy Hernandez Garrido

To: Fredy Hernandez Garrido

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Minor Guardianship Petition

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published : July 23, 2025. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form:

Minor Guardianship.

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave. S Tacoma WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or their lawyer fills out below:

July 21, 2025 Signature Date

Kalloway Abraham

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address: 733 7th St SE Apt 824

Puyallup, WA 98372

IDX-1017071

July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025