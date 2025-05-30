No.25-4-01229-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

REITHA ELLEN MUSE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the administrator or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: May 20, 2025

Date of First Publication: 5/30/25

Date of Last Publication:

6/13/25

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Richard D. Seward,

Attorney at Law

2299 Bethel Rd, Ste 201

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Telephone: (360) 876-6425 Fax: (360) 443-4296

Administrator:

Kristy Ewing

C/O Alki Point Law Group PLLC

PO Box 691

Port Orchard, WA 98366

IDX-1014053

May 30, June 6, 13, 2025