NO. 25-4-01184-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

BERNADETTE LEE HONISH,

Deceased

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claim against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 19, 2025

Administrators:

/s/ Kelly A. Honish

/s/ Susan C. Kenworthy

Attonrneys for the Administrator:

The Narrows Law Group

Address for Mailing or Service:

2200 N. 30th St., Suite 202

Tacoma, WA 98403

/s/ Lindsay Appleton

WSBA #49944

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause No.: See caption above

IDX-1013862

May 19, 27, June 2, 2025