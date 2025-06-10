No. 25-4-01099-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF

WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of

ELAINE ELISE ADAMS,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as the Administrator of the estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the Decedents probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 10, 2025

Administrator: Theodore P. Adams

Address for Mailing Notice: Evergreen Estate & Elder Law

Mirisa Torres, WSBA #38089

818 W. Riverside Ave., Ste. 510

Spokane, WA 99201

Telephone Number: 509-325-5222

IDX-1014861

June 10, 17, 24, 2025