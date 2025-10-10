NO. 25-4-01065-18
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THF, SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
KITSAP
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
RICHARD EARL BARNARD, SR,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever bared, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 10,2025
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Daniel James Barnard
ATTORNEYS FOR THE PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE: Tracy DiGiovanni
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Shiers Law Firm
600 Kitsap St, Suite 202
Port Orchard, WA 98366
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Kitsap Case Number:25-4-01065-18.
SHIERS LAW FIRM LLP
By: /s/ TRACY DIGIOVANNI, WSBA #18672
Attorney for Personal Representative
IDX-1020797
October 10, 17, 24, 2025